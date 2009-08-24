Deals of the Day: Sophomore, Housing Works, Temperley London, Clarabella, and More...

New York
Sophomore Sample Sale at Circa Now
What: Downtown favorite Chrissie Miller is throwing a Sophomore sample sale at East Village boutique Circa Now. The sale features her comfy spring '09 staples for both guys and girls—including the Twist tank (now $30), Double Zipper skirt (now $50), graphic T-shirts (now $20), and so much more.
When: Thursday, August 27, through Sunday, August 30, from noon to 8 p.m.
Where: Sophomore Sample Sale at Circa Now , 238 East 6th Street, (between Bowery and 2nd avenues); 212-254-2555.
What: Downtown favorite Chrissie Miller is throwing a Sophomore sample sale at East Village boutique Circa Now. The sale features her comfy spring '09 staples for both guys and girls—including the Twist tank (now $30), Double Zipper skirt (now $50), graphic T-shirts (now $20), and so much more.
When: Thursday, August 27, through Sunday, August 30, from noon to 8 p.m.
Where: Sophomore Sample Sale at Circa Now , 238 East 6th Street, (between Bowery and 2nd avenues); 212-254-2555.
Housing Works TriBeCa Last Days of Summer Event
What: TriBeCa's new Housing Works store plays host to another of their Editor's Choice events featuring the editors of Allure mag. Stop by and mingle with guest hosts Charlotte Ronson and Shoshanna Guss, as they party with Allure's Michael Carl for a "Last Days of Summer" shopping event—featuring fun beach wear, bathing suits, and more.
When: Tuesday, August 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Housing Works TriBeCa, 119 Chambers Street, (between Church Street and West Broadway); 212-732-0584.
What: TriBeCa's new Housing Works store plays host to another of their Editor's Choice events featuring the editors of Allure mag. Stop by and mingle with guest hosts Charlotte Ronson and Shoshanna Guss, as they party with Allure's Michael Carl for a "Last Days of Summer" shopping event—featuring fun beach wear, bathing suits, and more.
When: Tuesday, August 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Housing Works TriBeCa, 119 Chambers Street, (between Church Street and West Broadway); 212-732-0584.
Advertisement
Clarabella Closing Sale
What: L.E.S. shoe haven Clarabella is closing their doors this week. But before they say au revoir, they're holding a huge goodbye sale with all shoes and boots marked down to must-go prices— between $10 to $75.
When: Tuesday, August 25, from noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, August 26, from 4 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, August 27, from 2 to 8 p.m.; and Friday, August 28, from 2 to 8 p.m.
Where: Clarabella , 279 East Houston Street, (between Clinton and Suffolk streets); 212-979-0270.
What: L.E.S. shoe haven Clarabella is closing their doors this week. But before they say au revoir, they're holding a huge goodbye sale with all shoes and boots marked down to must-go prices— between $10 to $75.
When: Tuesday, August 25, from noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, August 26, from 4 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, August 27, from 2 to 8 p.m.; and Friday, August 28, from 2 to 8 p.m.
Where: Clarabella , 279 East Houston Street, (between Clinton and Suffolk streets); 212-979-0270.
Temperley London Sample Sale
What: Temperley London is holding simultaneous sample sales at her SoHo and East Hampton boutiques. Shop up to 80% off her gorgeous pieces—including the Aimee top (now $198.75), a Mustard Leather jacket (now $448.75), and a Mini Ermine dress (now $373.75).
When: Wednesday, August 26, to Saturday, August 29; in SoHo: Wednesday, from 8 to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, from 11 to 7 p.m.; in East Hampton: Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 to 7 p.m.
Where: Temperley London Sale, 453 Broome Street, 2nd floor, (at Mercer Street); 212-219-2929; or at her East Hampton Pop-up Shop, 53 The Circle, (near the Montauk Highway); 631-329-6505.
What: Temperley London is holding simultaneous sample sales at her SoHo and East Hampton boutiques. Shop up to 80% off her gorgeous pieces—including the Aimee top (now $198.75), a Mustard Leather jacket (now $448.75), and a Mini Ermine dress (now $373.75).
When: Wednesday, August 26, to Saturday, August 29; in SoHo: Wednesday, from 8 to 8 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, from 11 to 7 p.m.; in East Hampton: Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 to 7 p.m.
Where: Temperley London Sale, 453 Broome Street, 2nd floor, (at Mercer Street); 212-219-2929; or at her East Hampton Pop-up Shop, 53 The Circle, (near the Montauk Highway); 631-329-6505.
Wish You Were Here Pop-up
What: Get taste of the U.K. at the Wish You Were Here Pop-up. Some of our fave L.E.S. boutiques travel across the pond and trade places with London's posh shops for a month-long exchange. Part one of the switcheroo starts this week with London's Newburgh Quarter's shops opening throughout the Lower East Side—including Beyond the Valley, Twenty8Twelve, Chateau Roux, Concrete, and more.
When: Store exchange lasts through Sunday, September 13.
Where: Wish You Were Here, 186 Orchard Street, (between Houston and Stanton streets); for participating stores, other events, and more info, check out wishyouhereswap.com .
What: Get taste of the U.K. at the Wish You Were Here Pop-up. Some of our fave L.E.S. boutiques travel across the pond and trade places with London's posh shops for a month-long exchange. Part one of the switcheroo starts this week with London's Newburgh Quarter's shops opening throughout the Lower East Side—including Beyond the Valley, Twenty8Twelve, Chateau Roux, Concrete, and more.
When: Store exchange lasts through Sunday, September 13.
Where: Wish You Were Here, 186 Orchard Street, (between Houston and Stanton streets); for participating stores, other events, and more info, check out wishyouhereswap.com .
Advertisement
Freemans Sporting Club Moving Sale
What: Gentlemen's purveyor Freemans Sporting Club is moving out of their L.E.S. office and selling off a selection of their rugged shackets, tailored shirts, polos, belts, swim trunks, and more. Plus, check out a selection of their antiques and furniture—including a vintage pool table up for grabs.
When: Now through Monday, September 7; Monday through Friday, from 11 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 11 to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Freemans Sporting Club , 8 Rivington Street, (between Bowery and Chrystie streets); 212-673-3209.
What: Gentlemen's purveyor Freemans Sporting Club is moving out of their L.E.S. office and selling off a selection of their rugged shackets, tailored shirts, polos, belts, swim trunks, and more. Plus, check out a selection of their antiques and furniture—including a vintage pool table up for grabs.
When: Now through Monday, September 7; Monday through Friday, from 11 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 11 to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Freemans Sporting Club , 8 Rivington Street, (between Bowery and Chrystie streets); 212-673-3209.
Barneys Warehouse Sale
What: Barneys infamous Warehouse Sale is underway at their Chelsea Co-Op store. Take advantage of 50% to 75% off markdowns on their designer merch for men and women—including pieces from Phillip Lim, Marc Jacobs, Rag & Bone, Prada, and so much more.
When: Now through Monday, September 7; Friday, August 21, from 8 to 9 p.m.; then next week, weekdays, from 10 to 9 p.m.; and weekends, from 10 to 7 p.m.; Monday, September 7, from 10 to 7 p.m.
Where: Barneys Warehouse Sale , 255 West 17th Street, (between 7th and 8th avenues); 212-450-8400.
What: Barneys infamous Warehouse Sale is underway at their Chelsea Co-Op store. Take advantage of 50% to 75% off markdowns on their designer merch for men and women—including pieces from Phillip Lim, Marc Jacobs, Rag & Bone, Prada, and so much more.
When: Now through Monday, September 7; Friday, August 21, from 8 to 9 p.m.; then next week, weekdays, from 10 to 9 p.m.; and weekends, from 10 to 7 p.m.; Monday, September 7, from 10 to 7 p.m.
Where: Barneys Warehouse Sale , 255 West 17th Street, (between 7th and 8th avenues); 212-450-8400.
Built by Wendy Last Chance Sale
What: It's the last call for amazing sale merch at Built by Wendy's Last Chance Summer Sale. Shop in-store and receive an additional 25% off everything—including already marked-down shirts, dresses, pants, knits, and more for both men and women.
When: Now through Wednesday, August 26
Where: Built by Wendy , 7 Centre Market Place, (between Broome and Grand streets); 212-925-6538; 46 North 6th Street, (between Wythe and Kent streets); Williamsburg; 718-384-2882.
What: It's the last call for amazing sale merch at Built by Wendy's Last Chance Summer Sale. Shop in-store and receive an additional 25% off everything—including already marked-down shirts, dresses, pants, knits, and more for both men and women.
When: Now through Wednesday, August 26
Where: Built by Wendy , 7 Centre Market Place, (between Broome and Grand streets); 212-925-6538; 46 North 6th Street, (between Wythe and Kent streets); Williamsburg; 718-384-2882.
Advertisement
Amarcord Sale
What: Amarcord's Williamsburg locale is taking a special 30% off practically everything in the store. Score sweet savings on their one-of-kind vintage fashions, accessories, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Amarcord , 223 Bedford Avenue, (between N. 4th and N. 5th streets); 718-963-4001.
What: Amarcord's Williamsburg locale is taking a special 30% off practically everything in the store. Score sweet savings on their one-of-kind vintage fashions, accessories, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Amarcord , 223 Bedford Avenue, (between N. 4th and N. 5th streets); 718-963-4001.
Kaight 3rd Birthday Discount
What: Eco-friendly boutique Kaight is celebrating their 3rd anniversary with a special 25% off discount—promo code: three. Plus, check out new arrivals from Linda Loudermilk, Loomstate, Park Vogel, Melissa Shoes, and more.
When: Discount available through today, Monday, August 31
Where: Kaight , 83 Orchard Street, (between Grand and Broome streets); 212-680-5630.
What: Eco-friendly boutique Kaight is celebrating their 3rd anniversary with a special 25% off discount—promo code: three. Plus, check out new arrivals from Linda Loudermilk, Loomstate, Park Vogel, Melissa Shoes, and more.
When: Discount available through today, Monday, August 31
Where: Kaight , 83 Orchard Street, (between Grand and Broome streets); 212-680-5630.
Vintage Loft NYC at Lyell
What: Emma Fletcher's Lyell boutique has reopened for fall and this season they're stocking beautiful vintage pieces from Vintage Loft NYC . Find a rotating selection of delicate blouses, vintage bras, dresses, gowns, and more—in addition to their new fall merch.
When: Just arrived
Where: Lyell , 173 Elizabeth Street, (between Spring and Kenmare streets); 212-966-8484.
What: Emma Fletcher's Lyell boutique has reopened for fall and this season they're stocking beautiful vintage pieces from Vintage Loft NYC . Find a rotating selection of delicate blouses, vintage bras, dresses, gowns, and more—in addition to their new fall merch.
When: Just arrived
Where: Lyell , 173 Elizabeth Street, (between Spring and Kenmare streets); 212-966-8484.
Areaware Pop-up at Port Authority
What: Port Authority is housing a new rotating pop-up—Areaware's Design to Go. Shop a collection of nifty travel items and home decor from The Future Perfect, Jack Spade, Malin + Goetz, KIOSK, Retro Super Future and more.
When: Open through Saturday, September 26; Monday through Friday, from 11 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Areaware Pop-up, 641 8th Avenue, (at 41st Street); for more info, check out areaware.com .
What: Port Authority is housing a new rotating pop-up—Areaware's Design to Go. Shop a collection of nifty travel items and home decor from The Future Perfect, Jack Spade, Malin + Goetz, KIOSK, Retro Super Future and more.
When: Open through Saturday, September 26; Monday through Friday, from 11 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Areaware Pop-up, 641 8th Avenue, (at 41st Street); for more info, check out areaware.com .
Advertisement
Suite Orchard Sale
What: Drop by Suite Orchard's ongoing summer sale for hot deals on their dressy faves Expect new markdowns weekly of up to 70% off as they make room for fall—including items from Rag & Bone, Loeffler Randall, Sonia Rykiel, and their own Soni & Cindy collections.
When: Sale continues until it's gone
Where: Suite Orchard , 145a Orchard Street, (corner of Rivington Street); 212-533-4115.
What: Drop by Suite Orchard's ongoing summer sale for hot deals on their dressy faves Expect new markdowns weekly of up to 70% off as they make room for fall—including items from Rag & Bone, Loeffler Randall, Sonia Rykiel, and their own Soni & Cindy collections.
When: Sale continues until it's gone
Where: Suite Orchard , 145a Orchard Street, (corner of Rivington Street); 212-533-4115.
Opening Ceremony Sale
What: Make a mad dash for amazing sale merch at Opening Ceremony's end-of-season blowout. They've taken new markdowns of up to 70% off Opening Ceremony, Alexander Wang, Rachel Comey, and more—including an Opening Ceremony Jean dress (now $98) or a pair of Zip-Front heels (now $117).
When: Sale continues until it's gone
Where: Opening Ceremony, 35 Howard Street, (between Broadway and Crosby streets); 212-219-2688; or shop online at openingceremony.us .
What: Make a mad dash for amazing sale merch at Opening Ceremony's end-of-season blowout. They've taken new markdowns of up to 70% off Opening Ceremony, Alexander Wang, Rachel Comey, and more—including an Opening Ceremony Jean dress (now $98) or a pair of Zip-Front heels (now $117).
When: Sale continues until it's gone
Where: Opening Ceremony, 35 Howard Street, (between Broadway and Crosby streets); 212-219-2688; or shop online at openingceremony.us .
INVEN.TORY Outlet Sale
What: NoLIta outlet boutique INVEN.TORY is going on sale and offering sweet deals throughout the store. Standout pieces include a Silk Slip dress (now $195), Cork Wedge sneaker (now $44), and a selection of vintage watches (now $120).
When: Ongoing sale
Where: INVEN.TORY , 237 Lafayette Street, (at Spring Street); 212-226-5292.
What: NoLIta outlet boutique INVEN.TORY is going on sale and offering sweet deals throughout the store. Standout pieces include a Silk Slip dress (now $195), Cork Wedge sneaker (now $44), and a selection of vintage watches (now $120).
When: Ongoing sale
Where: INVEN.TORY , 237 Lafayette Street, (at Spring Street); 212-226-5292.
Oak Sale
What: If you missed out on Oak's big sale a few weeks ago, don't fret, they've taken additional markdowns (now 50% to 60%) on remaining sale stock. Merch is limited so shop quickly for awesome deals on Rachel Comey, Diesel, Fifth Avenue Shoe Repair, Acne, Band of Outsiders, Grey Ant, and more.
When: Sale lasts until it's gone
Where: Oak , 28 Bond Street, (at Lafayette Street); 212-677-1293; 208 North 8th Street, (between Roebling Street and Driggs Avenue); 718-782-0521; and online at oaknyc.com
What: If you missed out on Oak's big sale a few weeks ago, don't fret, they've taken additional markdowns (now 50% to 60%) on remaining sale stock. Merch is limited so shop quickly for awesome deals on Rachel Comey, Diesel, Fifth Avenue Shoe Repair, Acne, Band of Outsiders, Grey Ant, and more.
When: Sale lasts until it's gone
Where: Oak , 28 Bond Street, (at Lafayette Street); 212-677-1293; 208 North 8th Street, (between Roebling Street and Driggs Avenue); 718-782-0521; and online at oaknyc.com
Advertisement
Hollander & Lexer Summer Sale
What: Hollander & Lexer is making way for fall with great discounts on their spring/summer '09 collections. Shop sales of up to 50% off on Rag & Bone, Engineered Garments, Robert Geller, Common Projects, YMC, and more—including a Rag & Bone Agnes Shirt (now $140) and their own Hollander & Lexer Smoking jacket (now $180). Plus, be sure to check out great sale stock at their new Williamsburg location .
When: Sale continues until it's gone
Where: Hollander & Lexer , 358 Atlantic Avenue, Boerum Hill; 718-797-9190; and 103 Metropolitan Avenue, Williamsburg; 718-797-9117.
What: Hollander & Lexer is making way for fall with great discounts on their spring/summer '09 collections. Shop sales of up to 50% off on Rag & Bone, Engineered Garments, Robert Geller, Common Projects, YMC, and more—including a Rag & Bone Agnes Shirt (now $140) and their own Hollander & Lexer Smoking jacket (now $180). Plus, be sure to check out great sale stock at their new Williamsburg location .
When: Sale continues until it's gone
Where: Hollander & Lexer , 358 Atlantic Avenue, Boerum Hill; 718-797-9190; and 103 Metropolitan Avenue, Williamsburg; 718-797-9117.
Otte Moving Sale
What: Otte's Williamsburg locale is moving and marking down their entire stock of designer goods. Get up to 80% off clothing from Steven Alan, Rag & Bone, See by Chloe, Mike & Chris, and more.
When: Sale goes until it's gone or the store closing on Saturday, September 5
Where: Otte , 132 North 5th Street, (at Bedford Avenue); 718-302-3007.
What: Otte's Williamsburg locale is moving and marking down their entire stock of designer goods. Get up to 80% off clothing from Steven Alan, Rag & Bone, See by Chloe, Mike & Chris, and more.
When: Sale goes until it's gone or the store closing on Saturday, September 5
Where: Otte , 132 North 5th Street, (at Bedford Avenue); 718-302-3007.
Jumelle Sale
What: Jumelle's summer sale is getting even hotter with new markdowns up to 60% off. Scoop up sale merch from Steven Alan, T by Alexander Wang, Loeffler Randall, Bodkin, A.P.C., Lover, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Jumelle , 148 Bedford Avenue, (between N. 8th and N. 9th streets); 718-388-9525.
What: Jumelle's summer sale is getting even hotter with new markdowns up to 60% off. Scoop up sale merch from Steven Alan, T by Alexander Wang, Loeffler Randall, Bodkin, A.P.C., Lover, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Jumelle , 148 Bedford Avenue, (between N. 8th and N. 9th streets); 718-388-9525.
Los Angeles
Creatures of Comfort Jasmin Shokrian Event
What: Designer Jasmin Shokrian is unveiling her new diffusion line Draft No17 at Melrose's Creatures of Comfort boutique. Stop by this exclusive trunk show event and get a first look and pre-order opportunity. Plus, score a special 15% off Creatures of Comfort's new fall merch during the party.
When: Thursday, August 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Creatures of Comfort , 7971 Melrose Avenue, (between N. Edinburgh and N. Hayworth avenues); 323-655-7855.
What: Designer Jasmin Shokrian is unveiling her new diffusion line Draft No17 at Melrose's Creatures of Comfort boutique. Stop by this exclusive trunk show event and get a first look and pre-order opportunity. Plus, score a special 15% off Creatures of Comfort's new fall merch during the party.
When: Thursday, August 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Where: Creatures of Comfort , 7971 Melrose Avenue, (between N. Edinburgh and N. Hayworth avenues); 323-655-7855.
Advertisement
Sophomore's Scorpio Rising Pop-up at Space 15 Twenty
What: Space 15 Twenty is prepping for their new pop-up Scorpio Rising featuring Chrissie Miller's first-ever pop-up for Sophomore. Shop Sophomore's downtown-chic dresses, skirts, and T-shirts, as well as a selection of goods from vintage boutique Circa Now, Scorpio Rising, Madison Harding, aNYthing, and more.
When: Now open
Where: Space 15 Twenty , 1520 North Cahuenga Boulevard, (between W. Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue); 323-465-1893.
What: Space 15 Twenty is prepping for their new pop-up Scorpio Rising featuring Chrissie Miller's first-ever pop-up for Sophomore. Shop Sophomore's downtown-chic dresses, skirts, and T-shirts, as well as a selection of goods from vintage boutique Circa Now, Scorpio Rising, Madison Harding, aNYthing, and more.
When: Now open
Where: Space 15 Twenty , 1520 North Cahuenga Boulevard, (between W. Sunset Boulevard and Selma Avenue); 323-465-1893.
Creatures of Comfort Summer Sale
What: Creatures of Comfort's ongoing summer sale is now in final markdown mode. Find 70% discounts on items from Zucca, Surface to Air, Araks, Acne, and so much more.
When: Now through Thursday, August 27
Where: Creatures of Comfort , 730 North Edinburgh Street, (between Waring and Melrose avenues); 323-655-7855; and online at shop.creaturesofcomfort.us .
What: Creatures of Comfort's ongoing summer sale is now in final markdown mode. Find 70% discounts on items from Zucca, Surface to Air, Araks, Acne, and so much more.
When: Now through Thursday, August 27
Where: Creatures of Comfort , 730 North Edinburgh Street, (between Waring and Melrose avenues); 323-655-7855; and online at shop.creaturesofcomfort.us .
Bird LA
What: Melrose's Bird shop is marking down both their spring and summer collections. Find discounts of up to 60% off their feminine dresses and tops from Gary Graham, Cacharel, Stretsis, and more. Plus, shop online and find further discounts on past season stock.
When: Now through the end of August
Where: Bird LA , 8428 Melrose Place, Suite B, (between N. Croft Avenue and N. Alfred Street); 323-651-9920.
What: Melrose's Bird shop is marking down both their spring and summer collections. Find discounts of up to 60% off their feminine dresses and tops from Gary Graham, Cacharel, Stretsis, and more. Plus, shop online and find further discounts on past season stock.
When: Now through the end of August
Where: Bird LA , 8428 Melrose Place, Suite B, (between N. Croft Avenue and N. Alfred Street); 323-651-9920.
Opening Ceremony Sale
What: Opening Ceremony just took amazing markdowns on their already-discounted merch. Find sales of up to 70% off their own Opening Ceremony line, as well as sale goods from Whyred, Tsumori Chisato, Rachel Comey, Stephen Schneider, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Opening Ceremony, 451 North La Cienega Boulevard, (between Rosewood and Oakwood avenues); 310-652-1120; or shop online at openingceremony.us .
What: Opening Ceremony just took amazing markdowns on their already-discounted merch. Find sales of up to 70% off their own Opening Ceremony line, as well as sale goods from Whyred, Tsumori Chisato, Rachel Comey, Stephen Schneider, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Opening Ceremony, 451 North La Cienega Boulevard, (between Rosewood and Oakwood avenues); 310-652-1120; or shop online at openingceremony.us .
Advertisement
Rogan Pop-up at Apartment Number 9
What: Fresh off their recent Loomstate pop-up, Beverly Hills men's store Apartment Number 9 welcomes sibling label Rogan into the store as their newest rotating installation. View Rogan's new fall '09 line in its entirety, including amazing wool jackets, leather bombers, and classic jeans for both guys and girls.
When: Open through Wednesday, September 2
Where: Rogan Pop-up at Apartment Number 9 , 9877 Little South Santa Monica Boulevard, (between Charleville Boulevard and South Lasky Drive); 310-785-9001.
What: Fresh off their recent Loomstate pop-up, Beverly Hills men's store Apartment Number 9 welcomes sibling label Rogan into the store as their newest rotating installation. View Rogan's new fall '09 line in its entirety, including amazing wool jackets, leather bombers, and classic jeans for both guys and girls.
When: Open through Wednesday, September 2
Where: Rogan Pop-up at Apartment Number 9 , 9877 Little South Santa Monica Boulevard, (between Charleville Boulevard and South Lasky Drive); 310-785-9001.
Heist Sale
What: Heist is welcoming August with new discounts on their spring/summer merch. Scoop up sale pieces from Isabel Marant, Rag & Bone, Gary Graham, Golden Goose, Humanoid, and more—all at 40% off.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Heist , 1104 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, (near Westminster Avenue); 310-450-6531; and online at shopheist.com .
What: Heist is welcoming August with new discounts on their spring/summer merch. Scoop up sale pieces from Isabel Marant, Rag & Bone, Gary Graham, Golden Goose, Humanoid, and more—all at 40% off.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Heist , 1104 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, (near Westminster Avenue); 310-450-6531; and online at shopheist.com .
Milkmade Sale
What: Milkmade's end-of-season sale launches with major discounts on their men's and women's merch. Find up to 40% off items from Trovata, Operations, Corpus, What Comes Around Goes Around, Preloved, Apolis Activism, Park Vogel, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Milkmade , 1413 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, (between California and Millwood avenues); Venice; 310-581-8890.
What: Milkmade's end-of-season sale launches with major discounts on their men's and women's merch. Find up to 40% off items from Trovata, Operations, Corpus, What Comes Around Goes Around, Preloved, Apolis Activism, Park Vogel, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Milkmade , 1413 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, (between California and Millwood avenues); Venice; 310-581-8890.
Ooga Booga Sale
What: Enjoy fun summer discounts at Ooga Booga's ongoing sale. In-store or online, their spring/summer '09 lines are now up to 50% off—including Opening Ceremony, Anntian, Bless, Patrick Ervell, Leif and Tooya, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Ooga Booga , 943 North Broadway, #203, (near W. College St.); 213-617-1105.
What: Enjoy fun summer discounts at Ooga Booga's ongoing sale. In-store or online, their spring/summer '09 lines are now up to 50% off—including Opening Ceremony, Anntian, Bless, Patrick Ervell, Leif and Tooya, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Ooga Booga , 943 North Broadway, #203, (near W. College St.); 213-617-1105.
Advertisement
Post 26 Sale
What: Brentwood Country Mart boutique Post 26 is celebrating summer with major discounts on their designer stock. Head upstairs and find up to 50% off their clothing and shoes and up to 40% their jewelry. Sale goods include items from Vena Cava, Kova & T, Alexander Wang, Missoni, and more.
When: Sale run until it's gone
Where: Post 26, 225 26th Street, (between San Vicente Boulevard and Georgina Avenue); 310-451-0950.
What: Brentwood Country Mart boutique Post 26 is celebrating summer with major discounts on their designer stock. Head upstairs and find up to 50% off their clothing and shoes and up to 40% their jewelry. Sale goods include items from Vena Cava, Kova & T, Alexander Wang, Missoni, and more.
When: Sale run until it's gone
Where: Post 26, 225 26th Street, (between San Vicente Boulevard and Georgina Avenue); 310-451-0950.
Satine Sale
What: Summer clearance discounts at Satine are now at the 70% off point. As they prepare for their big move to a new locale, shop sale merch from Tsumori Chisato, VPL, Life with Bird, Thakoon, Filippa K, and others. Plus, check out new pre-fall collections from Alexander Wang, Seneca Rising, Erin Fetherston, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Satine , 8117 West 3rd Street, (between South Crescent Heights Boulevard and South Kilkea Drive); 323-655-2142; and online at satineboutique.com .
What: Summer clearance discounts at Satine are now at the 70% off point. As they prepare for their big move to a new locale, shop sale merch from Tsumori Chisato, VPL, Life with Bird, Thakoon, Filippa K, and others. Plus, check out new pre-fall collections from Alexander Wang, Seneca Rising, Erin Fetherston, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Satine , 8117 West 3rd Street, (between South Crescent Heights Boulevard and South Kilkea Drive); 323-655-2142; and online at satineboutique.com .
Confederacy Sale
What: Find further discounts at Hollywood boutique Confederacy's summer sale—now at up to 50% off. Shop in-store or on their newly-launched e-commerce site for men's and women's sale merch;including pieces from Phillip Lim, House of Holland, Future Classics, Alexander Wang, Conference of Birds, Loden Dager, Robert Geller, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Confederacy , 4661 Hollywood Boulevard, (between North Vermont Avenue and Rodney Drive); 323-913-3040; and online at shopconfederacy.com .
What: Find further discounts at Hollywood boutique Confederacy's summer sale—now at up to 50% off. Shop in-store or on their newly-launched e-commerce site for men's and women's sale merch;including pieces from Phillip Lim, House of Holland, Future Classics, Alexander Wang, Conference of Birds, Loden Dager, Robert Geller, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Confederacy , 4661 Hollywood Boulevard, (between North Vermont Avenue and Rodney Drive); 323-913-3040; and online at shopconfederacy.com .
American Rag Sale
What: American Rag's summer collections are now up to half off during their end-of-season sale. Peruse their stock of men's and women's sale merch—including Comme des Garçon, Cynthia Vincent, Y-3, Paul Smith, Mike & Chris, as well as a selection of vintage stock.
When: Sale continues until it's gone
Where: American Rag , 150 South La Brea Avenue, (between W. 1st and W. 2nd streets); 323-935-3154; or 401 Newport Center Drive, (at Fashion Island); Newport Beach; 949-760-1510.
What: American Rag's summer collections are now up to half off during their end-of-season sale. Peruse their stock of men's and women's sale merch—including Comme des Garçon, Cynthia Vincent, Y-3, Paul Smith, Mike & Chris, as well as a selection of vintage stock.
When: Sale continues until it's gone
Where: American Rag , 150 South La Brea Avenue, (between W. 1st and W. 2nd streets); 323-935-3154; or 401 Newport Center Drive, (at Fashion Island); Newport Beach; 949-760-1510.
Advertisement
Online
La Pisette Jewelry Discount
What: La Pisette's rocky jewels and rings are going on sale at their online boutique. Save a special 25% off at checkout—on their the new Form Four ring (now $146.25) or the Form One ring (now $198.75).
When: Discount runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 7
Where: Shop online at lapisette.com .
What: La Pisette's rocky jewels and rings are going on sale at their online boutique. Save a special 25% off at checkout—on their the new Form Four ring (now $146.25) or the Form One ring (now $198.75).
When: Discount runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 7
Where: Shop online at lapisette.com .
Beklina Sale
What: Check out the sweet summer sale stock at eco-friendly e-boutique Beklina. Select summer styles are now 50% off including pieces from Mociun, Stewart + Brown, Ashley Watson, Mr. Larkin, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Shop online beklina.com
What: Check out the sweet summer sale stock at eco-friendly e-boutique Beklina. Select summer styles are now 50% off including pieces from Mociun, Stewart + Brown, Ashley Watson, Mr. Larkin, and more.
When: Ongoing sale
Where: Shop online beklina.com
I Don't Like Mondays Sale
What: E-boutique I Don't Like Mondays has just launched their first spring sale. Choose from a selection of men's and women's casual T-shirts, dresses, denim, and more—now up to 30% off.
When: Sale lasts until it's gone
Where: Shop online at idontlikemondays.us .
What: E-boutique I Don't Like Mondays has just launched their first spring sale. Choose from a selection of men's and women's casual T-shirts, dresses, denim, and more—now up to 30% off.
When: Sale lasts until it's gone
Where: Shop online at idontlikemondays.us .
Advertisement