The summer after sixth grade, I wouldn't have called The Princess Diaries feminist, or even tagged it with the early-2000s label that defined nearly everything I bought, from lip gloss to CDs: girl power. But as " Supergirl " played over the opening credits and I was introduced to Mia Thermopolis, I knew she was the kind of teenager I'd like to become. Yes, she was a little awkward. But she had a fun group of friends, she was a rock climber, and beyond an unrequited crush and a lack of athletic ability, she seemed comfortable in her own skin. But that skin (and hair and eyewear) is not quite right for a Disney princess. Cue the makeover scene.Mia learns plenty of lessons through the course of the movie — you're stronger than you think, the people who love you can be wrong, your first crush might not be a great guy. And she goes through all that growth with silky straight hair, no glasses, and perfect makeup (even after getting caught in a downpour). The message to my 12-year-old self was very clear: You can grow up to be whoever you want to be, as long as that person is wearing enough mascara.