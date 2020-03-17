4 p.m. — CW: graphic animal injury. We have a horse break through the barbwire and cut a main artery in her leg. I have never seen anything like this happen...... The ranch hand (my boss) tells me to grab the gun (in case we need to put her down), a towel, and a rope to help stop the bleeding. We run to the barn and try to stop the bleeding. Sorry if this is TMI but this is ranch life. We calm the horse down and put a couple of ropes and a towel around the leg and load her into the trailer. We drive an hour to the vet ER and I start praying while crying. You can see the blood from the trailer door as we opened it. She is in total shock from blood loss but she's doing great. She is one of my favorite horses on the ranch. It's normal in the ranching world to have loss, hurt, and death, but seeing it first hand is really heartbreaking.