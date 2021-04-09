That said, in case we’ve forgotten in the course of this past travel-less year, vacations aren’t without their worries. Leaving your home unattended can be a plenty stressful process of its own variety. From panicking over whether or not you remembered to unplug your hair straightener, to stressing about your dog at home with the sitter, there are plenty of scenarios that can keep you up at night. And the last thing you want to experience on your getaway is an ever-present anxiety about the place you got away from.