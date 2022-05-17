Feeling *Meh* About Work? These 6 Home Office Design Hacks Might Help

Well, you might just be suffering from WFH fatigue. And as a result, it’s only natural that you’re facing a serious lack of professional motivation. “Don’t get me wrong, I love my job…but I think we can all get a little WFH fatigue sometimes,” says interior designer Jasmine Roth. “That’s why setting up your space to work for you is so important. I’m not a psychologist, but I know your space definitely affects how you feel – in terms of your motivation, your productivity, and your mood.” So, barring a) quitting your job or b) becoming a digital nomad, it would seem that there’s one obvious solution: It’s time to revitalize your WFH space.