Feeling *Meh* About Work? These 6 Home Office Design Hacks Might Help

Sure, there are some space-saving conventions we’ve all gotten used to: tuck your desk in a corner, hang a mirror to reflect light, position your bed by the window. But what if you ignored those conventions in order to enliven your work space? “Ever try moving your desk away from a wall?” says Roth. “It can make all the difference: I find looking at an open room always makes me much happier than looking at a wall!” Take a look at how you can move furniture around to make sitting at your desk a more inviting proposition — even if it’s not the most design-forward choice in the room. It might surprise you just how much it can impact your productivity.