When I ask Kiyanna about the objects in the house that feel most pivotal to her, she reaches for the “Women’s Studies Advising Office” plaque. She tells me that she found it at Rutgers — that it was nearly disposed of. “All the stuff we have in here is historical — it comes with a story,” she says. “This is a part of our history, and while it’s not ancient, or from another country, it fits in with all the other antiques. It has a whole beautiful narrative inside of it, too.” Like with, say, a paint shade, selected to mirror an auntie's old dress, each particular of this home has a human quality.