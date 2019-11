I’m sure you’re familiar with the “transient apartment.” You’re in your early twenties, you move in with a friend of a friend, buy disposable furniture and move out a year and half later to do it again somewhere else. And, by the time you’re ready for a legitimate home , your self-assembled dresser, sofa, and dining table are ready for the dumpster. Jessica knows all about this sad scenario and was really ready for her and her husband Drew’s apartment to feel like a real, grown-up home. So, with a recommendation from Drew’s brother (thanks, dude!) she got in touch with Homepolish designer Evan Schwartz.