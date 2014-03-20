I’m sure you’re familiar with the “transient apartment.” You’re in your early twenties, you move in with a friend of a friend, buy disposable furniture and move out a year and half later to do it again somewhere else. And, by the time you’re ready for a legitimate home, your self-assembled dresser, sofa, and dining table are ready for the dumpster. Jessica knows all about this sad scenario and was really ready for her and her husband Drew’s apartment to feel like a real, grown-up home. So, with a recommendation from Drew’s brother (thanks, dude!) she got in touch with Homepolish designer Evan Schwartz.
After a successful consultation, they decided on a few key pieces that would balance her feminine and his masculine sensibilities while honing in on their shared love of yoga. And, what a tranquil place it is!
It only took one (sneak) peek at Leandra Medine's new office space for us to see that the folks at Homepolish — the interior geniuses responsible for the streamlined makeover — know what they're doing. Whether it's a total renovation or culling the perfect finishing touches, designers work by the hour to create a balanced space that just works. Oh, and they just launched in San Francisco & Chicago, too.