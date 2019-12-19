I Bought A Home Making Less Than $30K A Year — Here’s How

We got an offer in the first 30 minutes of our first open house. It was like something out of a movie. And while of course I was grateful for the sale, it was hard to leave a house that had become a home the moment I’d walked in the front door — the place where my son grew up. In many ways, it was the house where I grew up, too. Our home was humble yet deeply comforting. It was always inviting, always cozy, often messy, and generally filled with food. It was the house I was told I could not buy without a husband.