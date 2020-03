The video below — our own personal rendition of ASMR, crafted in partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond — is dedicated to staying home. The narrator’s voice (British, low-octave) walks you through all of the distinct pleasures of not leaving the house, while the camera pans from a luxe comforter to hands brushing against bookshelves. You'll feel a sense of relief! An inner calm! Literal and metaphorical warmth!