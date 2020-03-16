Story from Dedicated Feature

ASMR Almost As Good As The Sensation Of Canceling Plans

Eliza Dumais
Does the very sensation of canceling plans give you goosebumps? Does the sound of fingernails clicking against a phone screen as you type the words “Can’t make it tonight! Ugh, I’m the worst!” make your skin tingle (in a good way)? Then boy, do we have the ASMR content for you. 
The video below — our own personal rendition of ASMR, crafted in partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond — is dedicated to staying home. The narrator’s voice (British, low-octave) walks you through all of the distinct pleasures of not leaving the house, while the camera pans from a luxe comforter to hands brushing against bookshelves. You'll feel a sense of relief! An inner calm! Literal and metaphorical warmth!
It’s essentially the auditory experience of getting tucked in — so give it a watch right before bed, and see if it doesn’t lull you right to sleep. 
