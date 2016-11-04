Messy, beachy, slept-in, model-off-duty waves are great, no question about it. But for times when you want polish, glamour, and va-va-voom, nothing delivers quite like the classic, '50s S-wave. But the Old Hollywood style requires serious time and patience, right? Not so. Watch the video, above, to see how to get the look as easily and quickly as possible. Then, follow the steps below to try the retro style yourself.
Step 1. Make a deep side part and section your hair evenly, clipping whatever strands you're not working on out of the way. Take two-inch sections, mist with workable hairspray for hold, then use a 1"-barrel curling iron to curl the hair toward the face. Hit the ringlet with hairspray again. Work your way around the head, always making sure to curl toward the front — no matter where you are.
Step 2. Brush your curls out with a paddle brush and gently tease the roots at the front. To clean up flyaways, spray hairspray on a toothbrush and use it to smooth down unruly pieces.
