I’ve never known my mother to be a sociable person. Ever since I was little, she has been defined by her reluctance to socialize, a hesitance to host — the term conjuring up for her stale and oppressive memories of her own mother’s compulsive formality. We’ve always had a cabinet full of fine china that remains perennially unloved; shelves stocked with glassware that serves no real purpose; sterling silver compotes, pitchers, butter dishes all existing for the sole purpose of occupying space that would otherwise be left empty and unaffiliated, vacant cabinetry filling our dining room like upscale moving boxes no one has the heart to throw out.



But my mother is at her best when she’s socializing, especially with her sisters, catching up over old memories they resurrect around the dinner table, their laughter contagious even though none of us can quite wrap our heads around what they’re talking about. (Which aunt was it? She lived where? On whose side?) It’s that sense of ease that I associate with entertaining, that I take to be the goal of a party well thrown: a sense of camaraderie that can bury ill-will and crossed wires, and that allows new friendships to form and new connections to be made — preferably over lots of wine into the wee hours of the morning. (Or, once your parents are in their 60s, into the twilight hours of the early evening.)