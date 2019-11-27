Let's set the scene: You've taken on a very ambitious dinner party for the holidays, crafting a five-course menu (which accommodates everyone's dietary restrictions) and executing it flawlessly, if you must say so yourself. You're mingling, you're engaging, you're laughing, you're sparkling. Everyone is having the best time of their entire lives (probably). And then you catch yourself in the mirror.
That perfectly executed winged black liner has somehow migrated to your browbone. Your lipstick has bled out. Your updo is no longer immaculately coiffed. And your complexion is an unfortunate blend of stress-induced shine and highlighter gone awry.
And therein lies the problem: beauty products that can't see you through from day to night, from the start of a party to the end of it. But instead of melting into a puddle of despair, what you need to do is look for long-lasting formulas that promise to work extra hard for events that are hard to pull off and travel-size products for last-minute touch-ups and emergency fixes. Luckily, Ulta Beauty has an enormous inventory brimming with such problem-solvers. Ahead, shop the eight beauty saviors you need for every social gathering on your calendar this season.