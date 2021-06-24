“At the time, I was working the first corporate job I could land. But I was laid off a few months after going back to work, after giving birth to my now three year-old son Khison. I wasn’t in the best space and I was suffering from postpartum depression — but sometimes we can use these periods of struggle to make changes for the better. Fortunately, that period gave me the time and the space to sit down with myself and say, I’m not happy where I am, so maybe it’s time to try to do something else with my life. And that's when I decided to launch my first business as a home-organizer: I wanted to be doing something that really brought me joy, and I loved organizing almost as much as I loved the feeling of my space being organized.”