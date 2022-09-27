Though I have been aware of sustainable period underwear for some time, I've actually never tried any. Because I tend to have severe sensory issues during my period, I opted to try out Hello Period's bikini cut first, which was most similar to the style I wear daily. I was immediately impressed with the cut and color. The bright coral with contrasting trim looked cute enough to be rolled up right next to my lacey Hanky Panky's. And upon pulling them on, I could see why Hello Period already has such a fanbase. The super-thin fabric was cool and silky against my skin, and the color is so flattering, it surely would compliment any skintone.



Had I not been on my period, I probably would have loved them, just based on appearance. However, the waistline cinched my midsection where my cramps were the most painful, and the trim (though absolutely adorable-looking) felt tight and rubbery at the seams. I had planned to wear them overnight to see if the absorbency claims held up, but I ended up taking the pair off in the middle of the night, feeling too constricted. To be fair, these undies would be perfect for someone who bleeds a lot but doesn't suffer from horrible menstrual cramps. It did not leak at all, and I have complete faith that even if I'd worn them through the night, I would have woken up to still-pristine white sheets in the morning. Unfortunately for me, though, my cramps are a major menstrual issue. Therefore, this pair was not a match.