It's true: I'm a few weeks shy of my 35th birthday and still use single-use menstrual pads. I don't know if it was the trauma of that first shove of a dry tampon without an applicator at age thirteen or my narrow-set hips, but pads have always been my go-to period product. Other adults look at me like I'm crazy: Don't pads feel like wearing a diaper? Wouldn't I be more comfortable using tampons? The answer is a definitive no. I am a pad girl, through and through. However, I fully realize that they're not the best choice — for me or the world. That's right: The negative attributes of single-use pads extend beyond their carbon footprint (which, is Not Great, Bob ). Besides not being biodegradable (and causing a ton of plastic waste), pads are chemically treated with bleach, which can irritate your skin or cause allergy flare-ups with prolonged use. Some people even attribute poor vaginal health and menstrual cramps to them (though no official studies have concluded that). As an extreme cramps sufferer, I will try anything to help them. Even (maybe) leave behind my beloved pads. But when I started looking at alternative period products, I was woefully intimidated by the popularity of the menstrual disc (which seemed even more terrifying than tampons).So, when the Hello Period washable pads and period undies came across my desk, I was cautiously optimistic. These machine-washable undies and pads are an eco-friendly solution to the one-use pads plastic problem. Plus, the panties come in two cuts — bikini and high-waisted — and range from size XS-3XL (pretty damn inclusive). The panties and pads both claim to absorb up to five pads' worth of blood (perfect for my first-day heavy flow) and look cute while doing so. If that sounds pretty good to you, you're in for an extra treat. Right now, Hello Period is giving R29 readers an exclusive 10% off their first order with code HELLOPERIOD10. Read on to find out my personal pros and cons of each product so that you can purchase with confidence.