Love is in the air right now (whether that be romantic love, self-love , or platonic love with your besties) as Valentine's Day quickly approaches. And while love is a feeling, we're big on heart-shaped everything that reflects just how much we love... love! Whether that means adding heart-shaped pots to our cookware collections or wearing heart-shaped jewelry all day every day, we're into it all. And right now, we are especially interested in heart-shaped handbags.