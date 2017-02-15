Wrap Up Your Bad Hair Days With A Bow

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
During those occasions where your strands are stressing you out, or your updo is looking like a don’t, is there a better way to combat the bad hair day blues than with a head wrap? (Answer: no). An eloquently-tied scarf isn’t just a simple way to add a bold touch to your outfit — you’re also able to give your tresses a break from heat styling and products, too. Talk about a win-win!
Check out the video above to see just how it’s done, then keep scrolling for the step-by-step how-to.
Step 1: Wrap a scarf around your head like you see above. If you opt for a cotton material, make sure to protect your hair with a satin bonnet first.
Step 2: Tie a tight knot in the front of the scarf, looping both ends as you would with a shoelace.
Step 3: Using the excess fabric in the front, assemble a bow.
Step 4: Stretch out the fabric to create a shape you desire. Tip: The bigger, the better! Step 5. To secure, tuck ends of fabric underneath your base and perfect the shape — and that's it!
