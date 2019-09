I Took One Day Off To Have A Baby — Here's Why

If we’re going to embrace a new narrative for women, we need to change some social norms too. We need to make it truly okay for women to opt out of having kids. We pretend it’s okay today, but if it were, all my childless friends wouldn’t get asked about it all the damn time. And I don’t really think I’d be reading so many essays defending the choice to — gasp! — be a woman and not have children. Seriously. There are so. many. essays.And don’t even get me started on the legions of women dealing with fertility issues and feeling like the choice has been taken from them completely, but still having to field questions about if and when they’re having kids. How about we just stop asking women about their personal reproductive choices, period? If they want you to know, you’ll know.We need to make it truly okay for women to opt out of working, too. Not the sort of okay that behind your back everyone thinks you’re wasting your potential, so then you feel like you have to parent the shit out of your kids and run yourself ragged taking them to activities and teaching them things. But, like, really okay where you can have your friends over for mimosas in the afternoon and lock those little animals in the backyard for an hour if you feel like it, because Jesus Christ, spending all day with a small child is exhausting and infuriating and any sane human would need an hour off.Then we need to make it truly okay for women to opt in, too. Not in the way it is today, where you’re supposed to basically (and in my case, literally) pretend you haven’t had a kid and just take on all the baby duties without letting any other thing slip. But really, truly okay. Like, everyone knows you’re pregnant but doesn’t freak-out and assume you’re not going to ever do any work again or that you won’t want to take on anything ambitious. Okay, like you don’t have to freeze your eggs and wait until you’re 45 to have a kid — unless you want to,in which case, freeze away — because otherwise your career will get derailed at 28 and never get back on course. Okay, like you don’t feel compelled to drop your newborn off at daycare so you can rush back to work, and then regret the decision for the rest of your life.And we need to provide that support for all women, irrespective of color or income level. The vice president at a tech company is no more entitled to maternity leave, job security, and adequate childcare than the waitress at a restaurant. It’s the price of not just allowing, but requiring, mothers to work. Which is what we do today. Working is not a luxury or a choice for the vast majority of mothers, and we need to stop acting like it is.I’m not talking about crazy special treatment here. I don’t think we need to get all Oprah about it and go on and on about how being a mom is the toughest job in the world. Nor am I saying, as one men’s rights advocate put it to me recently on Twitter: “Give me money and special treatment. Because, vagina.”I’m saying let’s make it okay for women to admit they’re pregnant, or take a little bit of time off to recuperate from having a baby without having to worry about tanking their careers. Let’s redefine “Having it all,” or better yet, let each woman define for herself what the best version of her life might look like. Because when you think about it, reflecting back on the first month of my son’s life and reveling in what a good job I’d done at covering up the fact that he exists is pretty fucking sad.