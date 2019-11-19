Why This Ice Cream Entrepreneur Looks To Gwen Stefani For Inspiration

Hannah Hong is the cofounder of buzzy, dairy-free "(n)ice-cream" company Hakuna Brands, alongside her best friend, Mollie Cha. Together, they make 100% plant-based, refined-sugar-free ice cream that actually tastes like...ice cream. Most recently, Hong was declared winner of the Stacy's Rise Project — a program that provides grants and mentorship to female entrepreneurs in the food and drink space. Here's what makes her feel powerful...
I feel most powerful when...
"I'm having fun. Let’s be real, making ice cream is the most fun job anyone can have. I love that I love my job."
Power to me means...
"Being able to improve the everyday lives of other people — and that includes making them happier and healthier at the same time."
What do you do when you feel powerless?
"When I need a boost, I can always count on my best friend and cofounder, Mollie. We already spend 90% of our time together, but when I'm feeling down, I can depend on her to binge watch The Office and drink a bottle of wine with me. I think female friendships are so important to invest in."
What's your power anthem?
"I really want to say something cool and current, but...it’s “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani. It’s kind of our theme song for obvious reasons. (B-A-N-A-N-A-S!)"
Who's your power icon?
"Michelle Obama. Everything she does is amazing. Specifically, I was inspired by her Let’s Move campaign, which did so much to raise awareness for healthy eating, especially among children."
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
"I’m always in athleisure. Being comfortable makes me feel powerful. Plus, stretchy pants equals more room for ice cream."
