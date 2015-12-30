If past New Year's Eve-inflicted hangovers are any indicator, we're willing to bet our sparkly dresses that when the first of the year rolls around, none of us are going to be feeling up to a whole lot of rigorous physical activity. In fact, even venturing out for a breakfast sandwich might feel like too much movement from the couch. Trust us, we're speaking from serious, Champagne-soaked experience.
This year, though, we've got a game plan in place. On December 31 and January 1, anytime you order a meal from a participating MenuPages restaurant — peep the full list below — you'll receive a Mozart in the Jungle-themed hangover recovery kit stocked with extra water, dark sunnies, and a secret recipe for the perfect Bloody Mary. Kick back with your takeout (and hair of the dog) and stream Season 2 of the Golden Globe-nominated series on Amazon Prime Video, or catch up on the first season right here. We can't magically zap your headache, but we can make your recovery a lot more entertaining.
Los Angeles:
1. The Nosh – Beverly Hills
2. Roni Diner – Beverly Hills
3. Tinhorn Flats – Burbank
4. Bibi’s Bakery & Café – Beverlywood
5. Crème de La Crepe – Culver City
6. Rocco’s Tavern – Culver City
7. Asiago Grilled Cheese – Downtown L.A.
8. Coronados – Downtown L.A.
9. Papi Pizzeria – Downtown L.A.
10. Two Boots Pizza – Downtown L.A.
11. Mel’s Drive In – Hollywood
12. Mud Hen – Hollywood
13. Oinkster – Hollywood
14. Tinhorn Flats – Hollywood
15. Eddie’s – Marina del Rey
16. Lenzinis Pizza – Marina del Rey
17. Mariner’s Café – Marina del Rey
18. Pizzarito – Marina del Rey
19. Eat That Burger – North Hollywood
20. Bagel Nosh – Santa Monica
21. Beachy Cream – Santa Monica
22. Earth Wind & Flour – Santa Monica
23. Finn McCool’s – Santa Monica
24. Lula – Santa Monica
25. Mondo Taco – Santa Monica
26. Sea Salt Country Kitchen – Santa Monica
27. Sea Salt Fish Grill – Santa Monica
28. Rocco’s Tavern – Studio City
29. Marco’s – West Hollywood
30. Mel’s Drive In – West Hollywood
New York:
1. Action Burger – Brooklyn
2. Littleneck – Brooklyn
3. Littleneck Outpost – Brooklyn
4. Luzzo’s – Brooklyn
5. Mable’s Smokehouse – Brooklyn
6. Roebling Pizza – Brooklyn
7. Cafeteria – Chelsea
8. Famous Original Ray’s Pizza – Chelsea
9. Triple Crown – Chelsea
10. 118 Kitchen – East Harlem
11. 11 B Express – East Village
12. Blue 9 Burger – East Village
13. Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken – East Village
14. The Brindle Room – East Village
15. Ben’s Pizza – Greenwich Village
16. Harlem Shake – Harlem
17. Overlook – Midtown East
18. Alidoro – Murray Hill
19. Brick Oven Pizza 33 – Murray Hill
20. Mooncake Foods – Midtown West
21. IL Coral Trattoria – Soho
22. Mooncake Foods – Soho
23. Mooncake Foods – Tribeca
24. Aaron’s Steak – Upper East Side
25. Blue 9 Burger – Upper East Side
26. Luke’s Bar & Grill – Upper East Side
27. Manny’s on Second – Upper East Side
28. Fatty Crab – Village / West Village
29. The Half Pint – Village / West Village
30. Village Den – Village / West Village
