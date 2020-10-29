3 Character-Inspired Halloween Makeup Looks You Haven’t Thought Of Yet

In true 2020 fashion, Halloween is looking a little different this year. But even if you're not sipping spiked cider as you watch trick-or-treaters go by or purchasing a way too expensive ticket for a way too crowded bar this October 31, there's still something to be said for dressing up anyway and making the most of it. If nothing else, it's the perfect excuse to try your hand at some all-out Halloween makeup ideas.