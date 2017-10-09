We like our cocktails like we like our coffee: with coffee in it. This martini uses a cold-brew base plus chocolate bitters for a different sort of twist. Add in a Nestlé BUTTERFINGER® Peanut Butter Cup Skull decoration, and it's the perfect specialty drink to serve up on Halloween night.
Black Magic Martini
Serves 1
Ingredients
1/2 oz triple sec
1 1/2 oz Tennessee whiskey
2 drops black food coloring
1 1/2 oz cold-brew coffee
2 dashes chocolate bitters
Edible silver spray paint
1 Nestlé BUTTERFINGER® Peanut Butter Cup Skull
Thin metal swizzle stick
1 pinch edible pearl dust
Instructions
1. In a large beaker, gently stir together triple sec, whiskey, food coloring, coffee, and bitters.
2. Use edible spray paint to paint a Nestlé BUTTERFINGER® Peanut Butter Cup Skull.
3. Once dry, carefully skewer the painted candy with a metal swizzle stick.
4. Pour drink into a martini glass, and sprinkle in pearl dust.
5. Place the skull in the drink, and enjoy. Cheers!
Please drink responsibly.
