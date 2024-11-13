The Only Gift Guide You Need For All The Curly Girlies In Your Life

As a curly girl with coarse, dry, 3C strands, I always struggled to find products that did anything positive for my hair. Trust me, the Mufasa mane was real any time I would try your typical run-of-the-mill salon brand — it just didn’t work. Unfortunately, many other Black women tell me they’ve had similar experiences and that it’s frustrating trying to find what truly works for coarser hair textures. Enter: SheaMoisture. I’d honestly given up hope until I wandered into my local Target one day and decided to pick up a few products from the brand. I’d heard only positive things about it from my fellow curlies because it’s affordable and the formulas *actually* work. SheaMoisture products are designed with my hair type in mind — curly and coily textures that need more hydration than average to remain soft, frizz-free, and easy to manage.