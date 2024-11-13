The Only Gift Guide You Need For All The Curly Girlies In Your Life

As a curly girl with coarse, dry, 3C strands, I always struggled to find products that did anything positive for my hair. Trust me, the Mufasa mane was real any time I would try your typical run-of-the-mill salon brand — it just didn’t work. Unfortunately, many other Black women tell me they’ve had similar experiences and that it’s frustrating trying to find what truly works for coarser hair textures. Enter: SheaMoisture. I’d honestly given up hope until I wandered into my local Target one day and decided to pick up a few products from the brand. I’d heard only positive things about it from my fellow curlies because it’s affordable and the formulas *actually* work. SheaMoisture products are designed with my hair type in mind — curly and coily textures that need more hydration than average to remain soft, frizz-free, and easy to manage.
Another thing you should know about my hair is that I have a lot of it, so if I use the wrong products, things can go south very quickly. This made me skeptical at first to try anything new, but I decided to give the brand’s Manuka Honey & Yogurt Hydrate + Repair Treatment a go along with the leave-in. I was impressed. The two treatments are staples of mine to this day and I use them weekly. They both keep my hair so soft, tangle-free, shiny, and hydrated. I couldn’t ask for a better duo.
Needless to say, I’d finally found relief and now that the holiday season has rolled around, I can now share this gift of next-level hair with someone else. If you have a friend or family member with a similar hair type, I’m here to provide your SheaMoisture gift guide featuring every key product they’ll love. Anyone whose hair is their pride and glory won’t be disappointed — including yourself if you’re looking to snag yourself a holiday treat. For everything I’m gifting from the brand this season, take a look ahead.