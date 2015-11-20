The Ultimate Guide To Highlighting Your Hair

The new year is rapidly approaching, and with it comes the inevitable itch to reinvent yourself. New year, new you, amirite? (Sorry.) The best, and often easiest, way to make a change is by switching up your hair. Is a cut too daring for you? Not ready to do a full-fledged, all-over dye job? Then, we suggest trying highlights.
When done right, highlights will immediately both brighten your face and transform your hair — a change, yes, but not a capital-C change. If you're not sure what style to choose from (babylights, tortoiseshell...who can keep up, really?), don't sweat it: That's where we come in. We tapped four colorists to share with us their favorite looks, and included some celebrity-highlight greatest hits. Ahead, inspiration to pin or take to your colorist. Also, why wait until January 1 to make the change? Carpe diem, and all that.
