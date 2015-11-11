In this episode: When you're Gwen Stefani, you're no stranger to the flashing lights of a lens. But when it's a photo shoot for your own brand, we imagine you'd care a little more than you might for, say, the paparazzi. All the intel on how to feel comfortable in your own skin, after the jump.



Gwen Stefani is a mother, performer, style icon, and an unstoppable force run on pure girl power. Amidst all that badassery, though, it's easy to forget she's also a designer. Stefani's internationally acclaimed lines, L.A.M.B. and Harajuku Lovers, have just as much sartorial inspiration as her music does infectious rock. So we teamed up with the inimitable Ms. Stefani for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how she gets it all done — and, of course, the team that helps her do it. In these never-before-seen episodes, you'll get to know the frontlady you always kind of felt like you knew. Yes, she has the same number of hours in the day as we do. But here's a little look at how she spends hers. Hint: It's bright, bold, and awesome.

