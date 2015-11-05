Behind The Seams
Stefani's Squad

Gwen's obviously a frontlady on and off the stage. In the series premiere, meet the LAMB and Harujuku lovers design teams that makes it all happen.

In this episode: Stefani's obviously a frontlady on and off the stage. But like any great band, a design team needs to work harmoniously. In the series premiere, meet the L.A.M.B. and Harajuku Lovers teams that makes it all happen.

Gwen Stefani is a mother, performer, style icon, and an unstoppable force run on pure girl power. Amidst all that badassery, though, it's easy to forget she's also a designer. Stefani's internationally acclaimed lines, L.A.M.B. and Harajuku Lovers, have just as much sartorial inspiration as her music does infectious rock. So we teamed up with the inimitable Ms. Stefani for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how she gets it all done — and, of course, the team that helps her do it. In these never-before-seen episodes, you'll get to know the frontlady you always kind of felt like you knew. Yes, she has the same number of hours in the day as we do. But here's a little look at how she spends hers. Hint: It's bright, bold, and awesome.

Released on November 5, 2015
