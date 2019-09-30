7:45 p.m. — D. got promoted two weeks ago to a Senior PM and I also got converted from a contractor to a permanent employee at my company. At the time, we were in a really big fight so we didn't properly treat ourselves. Now we're in a much better place and ready to celebrate each other. We have a reservation at a newish SF seafood restaurant that got a Michelin star this year. I love that he loves good food as much as I do. We order fried blowfish, grilled scallops, a radicchio salad that requires a bib to eat, a potato that blew my mind, and a hen of the wood mushroom. It's divine. He also gets antelope tartar. We generally share everything, but I don't partake in this one. D. generously pays — I fight him on it, but he wins. I don't look at the bill, but it must have been over $200. His birthday is next month and I'm going to treat him to a dinner equally as lux. I grab the Uber to his house and I find out I have 50% off my next five rides — woohoo! $7.57