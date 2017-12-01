Need a new source of comedy in your life? Look no further than Freeform's newest show, grown-ish. The black-ish spinoff, premiering January 3 at 8 p.m., follows the hilariously relatable Zoey (played by Yara Shahidi) as she heads to college and deals with the realities of leaving home, having roommates, making new friends, and everything in between.
Since we’re too excited to wait, we’re inviting you to an exclusive L.A. screening of grown-ish on Wednesday, December 13 at 6 p.m. Stick around afterwards for a post-screening panel with the cast plus an after-party full of delicious bites, specialty cocktails, and a surprise performance!
