How To Make Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp August 15, 2016These simple grilled shrimp are coated in a honey-lime glaze. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- Approximately 20 medium (deveined, tail-on) shrimp
- 1 lime
- 1 tsp honey (or brown sugar)
- Olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- Chili powder
- 1 small onion (yellow or red)
Recipe Instructions
- In a bowl, combine the honey (or brown sugar) with 1 tbsp of olive oil and the juice of a lime. Add salt and pepper and a pinch of chili powder or cayenne pepper if desired.
- Dice in a small amount of onion (less than a 1/4 of an onion) and add to the mix. Toss in the shrimp and let it marinate for at least 10 minutes.
- To cook the shrimp, grill them or sauté them in a pan on medium heat for about 2-3 minutes on each side.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
