Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make Grilled Shrimp

“Grilled
Grilled Shrimp August 15, 2016
These simple grilled shrimp are coated in a honey-lime glaze. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • Approximately 20 medium (deveined, tail-on) shrimp
  • 1 lime
  • 1 tsp honey (or brown sugar)
  • Olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
  • Chili powder
  • 1 small onion (yellow or red)
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a bowl, combine the honey (or brown sugar) with 1 tbsp of olive oil and the juice of a lime. Add salt and pepper and a pinch of chili powder or cayenne pepper if desired.
  2. Dice in a small amount of onion (less than a 1/4 of an onion) and add to the mix. Toss in the shrimp and let it marinate for at least 10 minutes.
  3. To cook the shrimp, grill them or sauté them in a pan on medium heat for about 2-3 minutes on each side.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks