How To Make A Greek Salad Bowl

Greek Salad BowlQuick-pickled onions will change your salad game forever. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1-2 large handfuls kale*
- 1/2 red onion sliced
- 3-5 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 cucumber, chopped
- 5-8 strawberries
- 1 oz feta
- 1 radish, sliced, optional
- Olive oil
- Red wine vinegar
- Salt & pepper
- 1/2 lime
- Pita chips**
Recipe Instructions
Thinly slice the red onion and squeeze the juice of 1/2 a lime over it. Set aside.
- Clean and coarsely chop the kale, drizzle a little bit of olive oil over top, and add salt and pepper, to taste. Top with the berries, feta, chopped cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, and the optional chopped radish.
- Whisk together 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar, and drizzle over the salad.
Once the onions have had at least 10 minutes to marinate, place them on the salad, as well.
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, use the rest of your kale.
**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you've already made these pita chips.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
