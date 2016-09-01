Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make A Greek Salad Bowl

“Greek
Greek Salad Bowl
Quick-pickled onions will change your salad game forever. Yield: Serves 1
Ingredients
  • 1-2 large handfuls kale*
  • 1/2 red onion sliced
  • 3-5 cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cucumber, chopped
  • 5-8 strawberries
  • 1 oz feta
  • 1 radish, sliced, optional
  • Olive oil
  • Red wine vinegar
  • Salt & pepper
  • 1/2 lime
  • Pita chips**
Recipe Instructions
  1. Thinly slice the red onion and squeeze the juice of 1/2 a lime over it. Set aside.
  2. Clean and coarsely chop the kale, drizzle a little bit of olive oil over top, and add salt and pepper, to taste. Top with the berries, feta, chopped cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, and the optional chopped radish.
  3. Whisk together 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar, and drizzle over the salad.
  4. Once the onions have had at least 10 minutes to marinate, place them on the salad, as well.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, use the rest of your kale.

**If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you've already made these pita chips.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks