How To Make Pita Chips

Pita ChipsIf you've never tried making pita chips at home, they're way tastier than their store-bought counterparts. Yield: 2-4 servings
Ingredients
- 1-2 pitas
- 1-2 tsps olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- Optional: extra spice of your choice (pinch of cayenne, paprika, cumin, or a combination)
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut or tear the pita bread into chip size; we like to make the pieces into small triangles.
- Toss the pita, olive oil, salt and pepper, and any spices.
- Spread the chips out on a baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes.
- Take out the baking sheet and shake it to get the chips to flip around, then bake for an additional 5-7 minutes. Allow the chips to cool before sealing them in a food-storage bag.
