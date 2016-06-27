How Can One Country Be So Sexy?

Blame Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, but we have a Greece obsession that we can't shake. And it's not entirely the fault of the adolescent romance at the center of the movie.
In person, the islands themselves are just as magical as those aforementioned pants. In fact, the entire country of Greece has plenty of stunning scenery and architecture that make it an incredible place to visit, especially in the summer. Ahead, we've rounded up 10 gorgeous pics we spotted on Pinterest that are making us want to plan a Greek getaway, ASAP.
The medieval city of Rhodes contains many narrow, winding streets to get lost in.
Santorini is a white and blue paradise for beachgoers.
Where better to enjoy seafood than by the sea?
Proof that Greece is magic: The sand is actually pink.
The Acropolis at dusk.
A more remote ancient ruin south of Athens.
A church perched on a rocky outcropping on the island of Skopelos.
Unique structures like this are owed to the islands' volcanic roots.
This monastery in the north of Greece is still active.
Greece's medieval ruins can be just as captivating as its cerulean seas.
