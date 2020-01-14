2:55 p.m. — It is almost time to leave and I'm so glad because I feel a bit of a headache coming on. I slept really poorly last night (most nights lately because of our old cat that has become a nightmare) and all I want to do is get in bed with my chilled sleep mask. Then, right as I'm about to leave, I realize I should do my payroll now since I have tomorrow off. Two weeks ago, I was sick on payroll day and forgot to submit mine leading to missing a paycheck. My mom loaned me $300 for rent because I was freaking out about it so much, but it turns out I would have been fine which is wild to me! Broke, but fine. However, I cannot risk making that mistake ever again. When I do leave to go home I have to stop for gas. $7