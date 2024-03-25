Occupation: Graphic designer

Industry: Government

Age: 29

Location: Washington, D.C.

Salary: ~$99,000

Net Worth: ~$143,000 ($20,000 HYSA; $40,000 Roth IRA; $82,000 Thrift Savings Plan; $1,000 brokerage)

Debt: $0 (I paid off my student loans in 2023!)

Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $4,800

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Monthly Housing Costs: $2,150

Monthly Loan Payments: $0

All Other Monthly Expenses:

Rental Insurance: $6

Utilities: ~$100

Phone & Internet: $120

TSP: $825



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

As the daughter of Asian immigrants, there was definitely an expectation for me to excel academically and pursue higher education. I got into some dream schools but ultimately opted for a public state university (which was also a great school), due to cost. My parents never filed their taxes on time, and were going through a nasty separation, so I was unable to file for FAFSA for most of college. I did get a head start with credits from high school, and was able to receive some grants and aid my first year, but the rest was funded through co-signed private loans (*sobs*). Luckily, my job has a student loan repayment program that ultimately covered around $10,000 of federal loans, and I ultimately paid the last of the $60,000 in private loans all on my own last year!



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Despite appearing to be successful entrepreneurs, my parents were not financially responsible, often in debt with impulsive spending habits. There was a lot of money in but *way* more going out... Maxed-out credit cards, shopping sprees on designer goods, luxury vacations, you name it. And there were the debt collectors, foreclosure notices, garnishes... Again, you name it. I received zero education about finances — well, I learned what not to do!



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job (independent of working at the family businesses pro bono) was a temp position at a renowned magazine during a summer in college. I was very much wanting to go into the publishing industry at the time.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, all the time. I was hyper-aware about finances from a really young age, often because I had to clean up a lot of my parents’ messes. From age 10 on, I recall lights going out from bills not being paid and having to write letters to the IRS on behalf of my parents.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, and I think my upbringing has a lot to do with it. I am quite frugal now, even though I’m in a good place financially. I track all my spending down to the penny, and sometimes I feel guilty spending on non-essentials, so I fear the pendulum as swung too far the other way! I’m working on that...



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

At age 22, I moved out on my own, went limited contact with family, and became 100% financially independent. I don’t feel that I have a financial safety net (it is usually my family asking me for money...).



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I wish!

