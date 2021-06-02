Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, there was definitely an expectation for me to go to college. It was something that my dad always regretted not doing and I was the first person in my family to complete a bachelor's degree. Fortunately, I loved school so college was always something I wanted to do anyway. I went to a crazy expensive private college and while I had a great experience, I don't know that I would sign up for that again knowing what I do now. I'm an only child so I was very fortunate to have my parents pay for my college, but my husband footed all his own bills for his degree and even with him working all throughout college he still had about $100,000 in student loan debt when we got married, which we paid off together. It took us eight years to do it and for two of those years, we actually lived in a converted van so we could put our rent money towards paying off loans.