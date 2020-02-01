9 a.m. — I finally get up. I let my dogs out and let my four rescue kittens out of their night time prison of the guest bedroom. They won't let me sleep if I let them stay out. We also have three grown cats and two dogs. Luckily, we live on a farm or the place would be a mess. I go back to the bathroom and use Kate Somerville face wash, acne cream, and moisturizer. I put on Tarte mascara and brow powder. I throw on leggings and a t-shirt. I always wear some variation of this. I go back to the kitchen, make coffee, and give my dog his joint medication in peanut butter and pour both dogs some dry food. I eat a Kind bar because I don't feel like making eggs. I leave the house at 10 to head to work.



2 p.m. — I've been a machine in the lab despite feeling like I could pass out any minute. I work on about three different things at once. I finally have a moment to eat and run over to the Einstein's in the building near me and get a hummus veg out bagel sandwich and a regular coffee. $9.75



5 p.m. — After finishing up my lab work and working on some homework, I head home. As I'm leaving the parking lot, a girl waves me down and I help her jump her car. I stop by Kroger on the way home. I spend $100 but B. will Venmo me $30 for the food I buy for him. I think I got enough food to last about a week but we will see. Recently, we've decided to try to eat less meat and add more fish into our diet so I get a lot of frozen seafood. $70