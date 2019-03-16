Monthly Expenses

Rent: $950 (my half) for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom rented condo I share with my boyfriend

School Loans: $0

Car Payment: $200 (I pay more than required so I can pay it off early.)

Work Parking: $80

Car Insurance: $60 for my half

Utilities: ~$75 for my half

Cable: $60 for my half

Wine Club: $40

Phone: $42

Health/Dental/Vision Insurance: $80 taken out of my paycheck

Gym: $120 (I also go to the yoga studio I teach at for free.)

Retirement: $625 from each paycheck. I'm in the state employee system and automatically put in 10% of my income with a 14% employer contribution.

Netflix: $0 (My sister pays.)

Hulu: $0 (I bum off my college roommate.)

Amazon Prime: $0 (My boyfriend pays.)

Spotify: $16 (I pay for a family plan with my sister and her boyfriend on it.)

Savings: $300-$500 to a basic savings account, depending how much is leftover at the end of the month. My savings account has almost $20,000 in it, but I don't have any investment accounts, and I really need to learn more about it. I'm trying!