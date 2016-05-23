I've Gone To 10 Weddings Alone — & This Happened Every Time

Wedding #1, Midwestern and homey; Wedding #2, a rowdy, wild, and lavish post-college bash, back when the phrase “open bar” could still spark joy. Wedding #4 was my first big New York affair, over 12 hours of ceremony and celebration on a blustery Tribeca rooftop.



Wedding #6, my youngest brother’s, was halfway between our hometown and his wife’s, which placed us in Dubuque, IA — a long way from anywhere. It was Memorial Day weekend and nothing was open when I arrived in downtown Dubuque from New York, and nothing was open the next morning, either, when I awoke extremely hungry and hungover after the rehearsal dinner the night before. Oh thank god, I thought. I have that string cheese and those nuts I saved from the flight. But when I opened the in-room refrigerator, they were gone. I was sure I had put them there. Right?



“Mary, have you seen my cheese?” I asked my sister. We were sharing an “executive” suite with our other brother Matt. She groaned and buried her head under a pillow in response. Matt was doing something on his laptop.



“Who ate my cheese?” I asked him.



He looked at me.



“I saw you eat it,” he said, without inflection. “Last night, when you got back.”



There was no one to blame but myself.



Wedding #7 was my best friend’s. She surprised me when she showed up at the after-party in a dingy bar still in full bridal regalia. “What are you doing here?” I asked. “Don’t hook up with [mutual friend],” she said, hugged me, and left. As if I would, when I was sharing an Airbnb that night with the newlyweds. (Also, I challenge anyone to have a better third-wheel story than sharing a house with the bride and groom on their wedding night. Unless you’ve tagged along on a couple’s actual honeymoon, I win.)



Contemporary weddings are logistical challenges of the first order, especially destination weddings, where you might have to manage a cocktail party and/or rehearsal dinner, the actual ceremony, the reception, a morning-after brunch, and several other “optional” events (team bride/team groom softball, horseback riding, hiking, karaoke, you name it). Include a round-trip flight and transportation to and from the airport, and I’d almost rather prepare for a marathon. But I would definitely rather prepare for a wedding solo than in tandem with a date, who might really want to play softball, or go horseback riding, or at least have a different work schedule to accommodate. Without a date, you can slip away unnoticed at any moment, whether to cry or to berate Travelocity. You can stay at karaoke until the bitter end, and book a punishing but cheap red-eye itinerary guilt-free. Far more people have told me I look great than have asked when it will be “my turn”; I haven’t let anyone down or cheated on anyone (though I’ve been asked to be a party to such behavior); and any dark thoughts I’ve entertained about my own maybe-lonely future have been outweighed by the stories I’ve collected along the way.



Another destination wedding (this was #5), another reception, another bus back to town. Just like a school bus, two to a seat, everyone was paired off with their partners except me and Tim, the other single person at the wedding. We were making small talk and swiping through Tinder. Tim had been hitting on me all night, in the low-energy way some men who are accustomed to living in cities with favorable male-to-female demographics hit on women, mostly by indicating they are receptive to being seduced so long as the woman takes 100% of the initiative/responsibility. Oh my god, I thought, the ramifications of our proximity dawning on me. If I don't stop swiping right now, we are going to get matched.