Three years ago — when I first did the chop — I had no clue how anyone would react. The one person to whom I was nervous about showing my new look was my grandmother. Sure, I thought she was secretly a little glad to see my locs go (she preferred them washed, styled, and neat), but in her opinion long, straight hair was beautiful hair. Old photos of her in her twenties and thirties show her with curly hair as black as licorice cascading midway down her back. My mother remembers grandma as a younger woman religiously taking care of her hair. As she got older, though, she started experimenting with more relaxers and by the time I was born, the combination of perms and dye jobs had severely damaged her strands. But she continued making appointments because she thought she didn’t have any other options. Grandma’s hair soon became the personal area she didn’t want to be bothered with, and the topic she was too frustrated to discuss.



Opinions of my hair, on the other hand, were fair game. Grandma held nothing back when it came to what she thought of my look. But when I revealed my new hair (or lack thereof), she surprisingly had nothing negative to say. Her ideas on beauty were starting to change, and I could see her acceptance was growing. With her change in attitude, I gently suggested that perhaps a big chop was the answer to her own hair woes. She wasn’t completely against the idea, but she wasn’t totally on board, either. As much as she has her ideas of what looks good, she's even stricter about what she thinks looks good on her. And, she confessed, the reason she had worn her hair long all those years was that she felt like her head was too big to pull off a short cut. She used her hair to hide her face, while I cut off mine to show it. Funny how, even with decades on me, she had never stopped to think about what would truly make her happy.

