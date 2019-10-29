7 p.m. — After more lounging, my former boyfriend, D., stops by after watching football with some friends. D. and I started dating over four years ago when we both lived in DC. He moved here to go to grad school and I moved to join him after he finished and got a job. We lived together for a year and a half, broke up about six months ago, and I moved out. It's been a really difficult period and we still love each other and want to work on things. We've been taking things slow and are basically dating again. It's been strange, but also fun to feel like we are at the beginning of our relationship.