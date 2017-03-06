So where does this leave Hannah? On Elijah's lap. I can't imagine Girls' final season going out on a pregnancy, but when it comes to Lena Dunham I'd never say never. Personally, I'd "prefer" an abortion storyline because Dunham hasn't yet had the chance to do it justice. While the episode was written before the election, the ever-growing list of attacks on women's rights makes a frank and honest look at the procedure more necessary than ever. For now, like Hannah, we wait.