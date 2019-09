Think of a millennial female buzzword, and there's been a Girls episode about it. HPV, rimjobs, UTIs, sexual orientation, crack, sexual assault, marriage, divorce, abortion — well, kind of. Technically, the topic has been touched on twice. In the show's first season, Jessa stood up her abortion only to get her period (or possibly miscarry) moments after, and in season four, the notorious Mimi-Rose tells Adam she had one the day before. However, for a show about sexually active young women, it's kind of unbelievable they haven't taken a leaf out of Obvious Child 's book and followed an abortion storyline from start to finish. Until now — maybe.