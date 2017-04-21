If you’ve noticed anyone in your LinkedIn network changing their job title to "girlboss" today, there’s a very good reason. One that we’re — surprise — partly behind. To celebrate the release of Girlboss, the Netflix show based on Nasty Gal's Sophia Amoruso, we asked some of the most badass women we know to change their LinkedIn job titles to just that: girlboss.
It is, full disclosure, part of a branded campaign we're doing with Netflix, but it's one we couldn't be more onboard with. The started-from-the-bottom origin story of Nasty Gal is one Refinery29, a company that opened with $5,000 in 2005, is all too familiar with. We've always been fans of the brand, and now we're getting ready to be fans of the show, which — in case you're in need of weekend plans — premieres today.
If you're inspired to change your own LinkedIn job title to "girlboss," you'll be in good company (Molly Hayward of Cora, Claire Wasserman of Ladies Get Paid, and ADAY's Nina Faulhaber's company to be exact). Even if you're not exactly peaking at the moment, there's nothing like #goals. Always be rehearsing, right?
