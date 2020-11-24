Gifts For People Who Miss Traveling So, So Much

In 2019, we saw a record number of international travelers, and we were on pace to beat that record in 2020 — until, of course, COVID-19 put a screeching halt to it all. If you haven't gone anywhere new for all of 2020 (or longer), you might miss the joy and adventure of travel so much that, for a brief moment, you even contemplated booking a seven-hour flight to nowhere.
But, unless you're going to get fully plugged into a virtual reality machine The Matrix-style, for now all you can do is reminisce on the memorable trips you've had, live vicariously through the recorded travels of others, and start researching and planning for a future in which we can collect passport stamps again. Ahead are some of the best gifts to help ease your travel withdrawal.