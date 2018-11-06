Is There A Rational Argument For Decorating Your Home With This Giant Wine Glass?

The general rule of thumb, I think, is that if you're spending $100 on a giant wine glass, the weirder you can get with it, the better. I mean, it's a giant wine glass, you know? But whatever you do (and however much wine you drink), do not attempt to get inside the giant wine glass. According to one customer under the alias Winelovr, who suspiciously rated it just three stars, "The base is too small for the glass, so it’s a little wobbly." You don't say.