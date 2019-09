Is There A Rational Argument For Decorating Your Home With This Giant Wine Glass?

As the writers on Inside Amy Schumer noted in that one Friday Night Lights-themed skit, wine glasses are getting larger and larger. (There have also been studies to support this , in case you don’t like to get all your information from comedy sketch shows.) Not to be beaten out by the likes of more traditional glassware sellers like Bed, Bath & Beyond or Crate & Barrel, Costco has stepped up the competition by introducing a four-foot-tall,that means you’ll never have to worry about getting up to grab a refill again. Mostly because it's probably very difficult (not to mention a terrible idea) to drink that much wine in one sitting.