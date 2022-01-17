Occupation: Genetic Counselor

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 26

Location: Washington, D.C.

Salary: $82,100

Net Worth: -$57,455 ($18,277 in checking/savings accounts, $10,245 in retirement/investments, minus debt. I live with my partner, who makes roughly $100,00 and has some student loan debt. We split most expenses, but do not combine finances.)

Debt: $84,000 in student loan debt, $1,977 currently owed on my credit card. I do pay my card off in full every month, so this fluctuates.

Paycheck Amount (Biweekly): $2,117 after deductions for short-term disability insurance and 401(k) (5%, completely matched by my employer)

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Housing Costs: $650 for my portion. This includes rent, pet rent, parking, and all utilities except electric. I live in a one-bedroom with my partner. The total monthly cost is $1,623, but my partner and I split it 60/40 because she makes more money than me. We split all other bills 50/50.

Loan Payments: $0 for student loans, due to the pandemic forbearance. I still try to pay ~$700 monthly.

Electric: Ranges from $12 to $26

Internet: $24

Climbing Gym Membership: $79

Health Insurance: $0, until I turn 26 in a few weeks

Car Payment: $0 (My partner owns a car that we share.)

Streaming Services: $0 (We use my partner's or my sisters' accounts.)

iCloud Storage: $0.99

Spotify: $16.95 for a family plan

Chewy Autoship: $104

CVS CarePass: $10

Investment Platform Membership: $5

Investments: ~$200 (Sometimes more, sometimes less.)

Savings: I usually deposit $200 to $500 into savings at the end of each month, depending on how much I spend that month and how much I want to contribute to student loans or investments.