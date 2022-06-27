2 p.m. — I see I was charged for a Home Chef meal delivery. I get these occasionally. $60



4 p.m. — Head home from work. It was a super uneventful day since I didn't have patients. I'm also not behind on charts so I basically just waited in my office, read some articles, and did some paperwork. I have a new summer student starting next week so I send her some readings and assignments. I am also supervising student research and I make plans to meet the students tomorrow to get their hospital IDs.



5 p.m. — It's Tuesday, which means I work out with my friend, K. Today we are working out in my building gym but we meet up early since we've added the Couch to 5K training to the routine. We are on week four and it's getting tough! We run down to the park and back to my building, do another 20-minute upper body workout in the gym, and then I walk K. halfway to her house and buy us some bubble tea. We both get lychee slushies with cheese foam and crystal pearls and I get F. a grape slushie with cheese foam (his favorite drink from this place). $18.26



6:30 p.m. — Our agent tells us there's an open house today to show our condo. We are tempted to move into a brand new luxury building in the same area since our condo has appreciated in the two years we've had it. F. and I recently came to the conclusion we don't want to be bothered with the move. It's hard to justify a move from a two-bed/two-bath to another two-bed/two-bath, wipe our savings out, and pay $1,000 more a month just for the "luxury" amenities. We walk to the new restaurant that just opened in the area. It's a soft opening so they don't have their full menu yet but the food blows us away. We eat and have some good conversations about our decision not to move and we talk about whether we want to start trying for a baby. The check comes and I pay. $50.21



8 p.m. — We get home from dinner and I shower and get ready for bed.



10:30 p.m. — We head to bed. F. falls asleep almost right away. I stay up to watch some YouTube videos and fall asleep by midnight.



Daily Total: $128.47