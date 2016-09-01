Get ready for a sentimental September, Gemini. A heart-opening cosmic cluster makes it impossible for you to keep your cool. It all starts with an intimate solar eclipse on the 1st. A close connection could deepen in that "let's share our lives" kind of way. You may move in together, meet each other's families, or become regular fixtures on one another's social feeds. Or you'll just realize that you actually do want that. Red-hot Mars lights up your committed-relationship house until the 27th, making the idea of a twosome all the more appealing — or aggravating. If you've been sweeping issues under the rug, there could be an explosion. Discuss all options before you declare anything a done deal. And remember, arguing is okay. Sometimes it takes a good row to clear the air.
With the sun and Mercury retrograde in your domestic zone until the 22nd, you'll crave more nights in. But don't cross the dress-up dates completely off the calendar. Glamorous, amorous Venus cruises through your flamboyant fifth house until the 22nd, too, saving you from shut-in status. You may even meet someone special at a party or cultural event, so push yourself to get out more. Once, the sun blazes into Libra near the month’s end, you'll be back in social-butterfly mode — flirting, swiping right, and moving on from anyone who tries to clip your wings. Game on!
Photographed by Nick Eucker; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Hair by Peter Matteliano at Kate Ryan and Maggie Connolly at Utopia; Makeup by Ashleigh Ciucci; Nails by Yuki Miyakawa at Kate Ryan; Set Design by Hans Maharawal; Modeled by Naja Derenoncourt for Next Model Management. Model wearing Self-Portrait dress, Page Sargisson earrings, and JLC ring.
