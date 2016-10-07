With the sun in your glamorous, amorous fifth house until the 22nd, the month is off to a sizzling start. Strike while the iron is scorching, Gemini, by taking the lead in love. On the 16th, attraction could emerge from the friend zone or a fortuitous right swipe, thanks to a full moon in your team and tech sector. Surprise! This month, it's you who’s pushing for a more formal commitment, especially once Venus syncs up with Saturn in your serious relationship house from the 18th on.



Circle the 19th in neon pink ink. This could be one of the sultriest — and intense — days of 2016, as shameless Mars and passionate Pluto meet up in your erotic eighth house. But privacy, please: The magic happens behind closed doors or in a just-the-two-of-us setting. When the sun hits Scorpio on the 22nd, you'll cool down a bit, which is probably for the best. Enjoy just being together with the one you adore, quietly looking out at the world and reveling in that silent, side-by-side support. Single and looking? An office romance could bubble up, or you could meet your match at a fitness class. Stability and security can be sexy.

