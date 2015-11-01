Taking things one step at a time is so not the Gemini way. But November’s flashing the yellow light, cautioning you to slow down — be it your spiraling thoughts or your up-tempo push for a formal relationship title. With the sun in your process-driven sixth house until the 23rd, let things unfold organically. Enjoy the sexy buildup of those courtship rituals.
After the 12th, lusty Mars and Venus flow through your passionate fifth house, proving that good things come to those who wait. A dashing babe could sweep you off your stilettos, or your sweetie could surprise you with a seriously romantic gesture. The sun heads into Sagittarius and your commitment house on the 23rd, making your duos more dynamic and dependable. But that’s no excuse for getting absorbed in couple-land. Continue developing your independent interests. Your full and fascinating life is what makes you so attractive.
Your Beauty Forecast: Pretty In Pink
To get the look, balance bright, poppy lips with dark, sultry eyes. First, fill in your brows to set the framework for your face, then sketch along your upper lashline with a black kajal pencil. Use a smudger brush to blend the liner up across your lid, creating a matte black shadow that’s not too harsh. Follow with a thin-tipped black liquid liner along your lower lashline for added definition. Next, blend a cream blush on the apples of your cheeks. Using your fingers helps to warm up the formula, so it spreads more easily. Complete the look with your brightest pink lipstick, again blending with your fingers for a softer finish, and colorful, two-toned nails for an added pop.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bronze Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Coal, $8.09; ColorStay Eye Liner in Black, $5.69; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Cream Blush in Coral Reef, $11.69; ColorBurst Matte Balm in Unapologetic, $7.10; Nail Enamel in Fashionista, $4.49; Nail Enamel in Socialite, $4.49.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Nyamuoch Girwath for Fenton Models; Model wearing Sass & Bide top, Ji Oh dress, and Alexis Bittar cuff.
