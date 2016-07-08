Cue up the slow jams. The sun is cruising through Cancer and your "stop and smell the roses" second house until the 22nd, reminding you that there's pleasure in pacing yourself. Enjoy more drawn-out, old-fashioned courtship rituals. If you're already attached, figuring out the status of your partnership (exclusive or not) could become a hot topic. The new moon on July 4 could reveal a match for you — the type you bring home to mama. And on the 6th, a coworker could cop to a crush during a rare alignment between Venus and Mars.



The sexiest day of the month may be the 19th, when the full moon lights up your erotic eighth house. An attraction that's been building could explode into something hot and heavy — and this is likely to be much more than just a summer fling. When Venus forms a trine (120-degree angle) to Saturn on the 20th, you'll have no trouble asking for what you need. But your most important role in the final third of July is to be your bae's BFF. Communicate freely, but take deep breaths when jealousy arises. (You can do it, Gem.) Plan more playtime after the 22nd. Road trips, festivals, barbecues — this laid-back groove sets the stage for deeper connections.

