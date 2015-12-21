Who wants to play house? In 2016, you could be handing someone a set of spare keys or co-signing a lease or mortgage as a couple. With lucky Jupiter in your domestic zone until September 9, it’s time to get cozy. Structured Saturn is parked in your relationship house all year, making you crave long-term love. Who knew you’d turn into the marrying kind? Forget waiting for your prince or princess to come. Hot-blooded Mars makes you keen to pursue love from March 7 to May 28 and August 2 to September 29. The Libra lunar eclipse on March 23 could bring epic developments, too — pregnancies, proposals, or a kiss that’s been in the making for years.
After September 9, supersizer Jupiter lights up your true-love zone for a year. If you haven’t met “the one” by then, Jupiter spurs you into action. This open-minded planet could summon someone who is totally different than your usual type. The relationship could even start off as long-distance or involve traveling together as a pair.
Your Beauty Forecast: Mod Squad
To get the look, start with matte skin, and apply a dusting of loose powder over your usual base makeup. Then, create a neutral base for your eyes. Apply a bone-white shadow all over each lid, from lashline to browbone. Add depth and dimension to the crease with taupe shadow, then add a deeper brown shadow at the outer corner. For the most precise cat-eye, use a stiff angled brush to glide a black gel liner along your upper lashline. Continue it past the outer corner, using the tail of your brow as a guideline for where to stop. You can repeat this step to thicken the line if you like, but we kept it ultra-thin here for a more modern take on mod. Define your lower lashline with a brown-black pencil liner, and finish with multiple coats of lengthening mascara. To keep the look even more retro, we eschewed brighter lipsticks and blush in favor of nude shades for both.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Impressionist, $7.99; ColorStay Crème Gel Liner in Black, $7.99; ColorStay Eyeliner in Black Brown, $5.43; Volume + Length Mascara, $8.99; Powder Blush in Naughty Nude, $7.99; ColorBurst Matte Balm in Complex, $7.19; Nail Enamel in Graceful, $3.99; Transforming Effects Top Coat in Matte, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Margarita Babina for Q Model Management; Model wearing BCBG Max Azria coat and Still House earrings.
